New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 140,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.95.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

