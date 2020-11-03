Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 43,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

