Skylands Capital LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 153.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,162.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,903.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

