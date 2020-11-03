11,003 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $34,645,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRH Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,504.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,162.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,903.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

