M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,162.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,903.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.