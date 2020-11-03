Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 81 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 423.9% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,162.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,903.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

