Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 92.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

CVLT opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $328,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,102.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $900,528. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

