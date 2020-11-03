Xponance Inc. Sells 7,742 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,446 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 571,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 963,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,208,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

