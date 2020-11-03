Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Microsoft by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,748,096 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $559,265,000 after buying an additional 1,631,950 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.55. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,529.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.