Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $234.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.85.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.