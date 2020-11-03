Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at SVB Leerink

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.85.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 31.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.