Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Square were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 250.37 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.