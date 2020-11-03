Keybank National Association OH Has $2.18 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.11% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $368,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $386,987. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

