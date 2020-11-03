Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,858 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

General Motors stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

