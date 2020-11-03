Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $71,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

