Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,184 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Shares of TT stock opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.