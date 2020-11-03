Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Corteva by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Corteva stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.