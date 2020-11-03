Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 103.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $4,016,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,326 shares of company stock valued at $142,196,392. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

