Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

VBK opened at $218.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $233.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.53 and a 200 day moving average of $203.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

