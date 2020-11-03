Keybank National Association OH Acquires 9,160 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

