Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,718 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

NYSE:GPC opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.27, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

