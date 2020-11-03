Keybank National Association OH Sells 939 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,140 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $130.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.53.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

