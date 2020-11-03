Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.38 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average of $133.77.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

