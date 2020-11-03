Keybank National Association OH Has $3.54 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

