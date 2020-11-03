Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,003 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 18.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

