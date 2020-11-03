Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,440 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,140,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,267,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

