Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Unilever Group by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,569,000 after acquiring an additional 529,422 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,816,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,097,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,524,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Investec lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

