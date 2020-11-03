Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.