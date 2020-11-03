Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,637,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

