Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,035 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

