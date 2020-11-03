Keybank National Association OH Has $4.39 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,615 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.23% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 270,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 261,612 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,721,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 345.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 249,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 193,189 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

