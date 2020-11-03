Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in MetLife by 3.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

