Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,233 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after purchasing an additional 590,034 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 592.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 18,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $158,516.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,545. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.18.

NYSE DLR opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

