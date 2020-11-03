Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after acquiring an additional 324,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $697,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.