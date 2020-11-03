Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AUY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

