Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -309.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,101.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,243.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,627 shares of company stock valued at $24,068,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 10.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

