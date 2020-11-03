Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $141,512,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Cigna by 15.8% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $553,501,000 after buying an additional 401,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,091,944,000 after acquiring an additional 320,891 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $174.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.99. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

