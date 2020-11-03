Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHA) Financial Analysis

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Exactus has a beta of 5.24, suggesting that its share price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exactus and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aphria has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 96.32%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Exactus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Aphria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 6.10 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Aphria $405.96 million 3.58 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -83.83

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69% Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61%

Summary

Aphria beats Exactus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

