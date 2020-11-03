Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.92.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

