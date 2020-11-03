Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.70 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,400. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

