Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.