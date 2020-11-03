Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.