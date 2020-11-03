Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

