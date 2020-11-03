Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $602,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.