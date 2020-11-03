Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,216 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $248.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

