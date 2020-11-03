Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,060 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Thor Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

