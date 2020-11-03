Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 3,622.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

SCI opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

