Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 6,697 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CarMax by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

