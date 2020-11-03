Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,107,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of Natera by 75.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 38,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $69,511.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $147,554.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 471,804 shares of company stock worth $32,275,410. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $75.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

