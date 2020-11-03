Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.86 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 314,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.66. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.